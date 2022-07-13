Song Writing Process Podcast

“Song Stories,” is an artist-led, music-first iHeartRadio podcast. Jordan Runtagh, Writer, and Executive Podcast Producer at iHeartRadio hosts the podcast that will feature musicians telling the backstories of their songwriting process, production collaborations and live tours.

“Music is the lifeblood of iHeartRadio, and we pride ourselves in connecting fans to the artists and music they love in a way that creates immersive, unforgettable experiences,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “The extremely personal process of creating new music, putting it down on ‘tape’ and then touring the world with it is in-and-of itself a story that fans want to hear.”

The first season will feature Finneas, who went from teenage musician and producer to Academy and multi-Grammy award winning producer, and critically acclaimed solo artist.