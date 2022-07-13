Time To Register For RTDNA22

The Radio Television Digital News Association has set the Early Bird Registration Deadline for RTDNA22 for July 27, 2022. The news-leadership retreat is set for September 14-16 in Indianapolis.

This year’s event, according to organizers, is about “Trust and Team”. The RTDNA22 will feature collaborative sessions looking for ways to help build trust in communities through better outreach. Sessions will also look at ways to help recruitment and retention efforts and how to keep news teams safe in the field.

Information and registration can be found Here.