IBA Announces 5th National Cash Contest

The contest will begin September 15th, according to IBA President Ron Stone. So far over $180,000 has been given away during the previous four contests. The deadline to register for the Fall contest is August 15th and you must be a member station to take part.

Stone said, “We fully expect this upcoming IBA National Cash Contest to be the most successful campaign we’ve done so far. IBA member stations invest $300 to leverage thousands of prize monies, making this the best ratings and revenue opportunity ever presented; but remember stations must be an IBA member to participate. Nearly $3 million in sponsorship revenue has been generated for participating IBA member stations thus far, with an average of 14.7 to 1 ROI.”

IBA National Cash Contests are managed in partnership with Vipology.