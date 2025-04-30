CRS Addresses ‘The C Word’ In New 360 Webinar

After the success of the session “Culture: The C Word You Should Say” at CRS 2025, Country Radio Seminar has released a new installment of its ongoing CRS360 webinar series expanding the conversation around building effective workplace culture in radio.

“Cultivating Awesome: Practical Steps To A Thriving Workplace” explores how radio and music industry leaders can navigate the challenges of team building across remote, hybrid, and in-person structures.

Moderated by Audacy Denver Vice President of Brands and Talent Development Mike Peterson, the webinar features BMG President of Frontline Recordings for The Americas Jon Loba, Dale Carnegie of Central Florida Managing Partner Allyn Walker, and Pamal Broadcasting Corporate Director of Operations and Programming Kevin Callahan.

From generational dynamics in the workplace, leadership strategies for maintaining cohesion, and adapting to new workforce expectations without losing company identity or accountability, the conversation aims to offer practical strategies that managers and team leaders can apply immediately to improve morale and drive performance.

This follows the first CRS360 webinar of the new season, expanding on NuVoodoo’s CRS 2025 research with deeper insights into music preferences among Country listeners.

CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis emphasized, “This examination of workplace culture was an important one at CRS this year and our attendees ate it up, while demanding more. This CRS360 episode adds insights and ideas for building a positive, productive environment in a rapidly changing work dynamic,” said Curtis.