$12 Million Restored to Radio Free Europe After Court Ruling

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to provide $12 million in funding previously allocated by Congress for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, rejecting the administration’s argument that it could unilaterally revoke funding.

On Tuesday, US District Judge Royce Lamberth granted a temporary restraining order requiring the US Agency for Global Media to disburse the previously approved funding for April. Judge Lamberth emphasized that Congress, not the White House, holds the constitutional power of the purse.

In his written opinion, Lamberth underscored the importance of judicial independence and the constitutional roles of all three branches of government, stating, “Congress makes the laws, but they must be signed by the president to take effect… and that’s exactly what happened.” President Trump had already signed the continuing resolution that included the funding in March.

Attorneys for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty argued that the administration’s actions had already led to the furlough of 122 employees, the termination of freelance contracts, and missed lease payments. Without intervention, they warned, core live news operations would end by May, and nearly all operations would cease in June.

The organization previously received temporary support in late March.

In opposition, government attorneys claimed the dispute should be handled by the Court of Federal Claims, arguing that the lawsuit represented a contractual disagreement—not a constitutional one. “Plaintiff seeks to place this Court as the arbiter of the grant agreement terms between the parties. But doing so would put the Court in an improper policymaking role,” they wrote.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty was established during the Cold War and broadcasts in 27 languages across 23 countries. Headquartered in Washington, with editorial offices in the Czech Republic, it remains one of several government-funded international broadcasters whose budgets the Trump administration has sought to cut.

Judge Lamberth had previously blocked a separate, similar Trump administration effort to shutter Voice of America, ruling that the move violated existing law.

The lawsuit over Radio Free Europe will continue, but the judge’s decision ensures the station can operate while the courts deliberate.