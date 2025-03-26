USAGM Agrees to Release Limited Funds to Radio Free Europe

While a federal court hears whether the US Agency for Global Media has the legal authority to halt funding to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the organization has committed to releasing a portion of congressionally approved funding to the international broadcaster.

The funds, expected to be disbursed by March 26, represent two weeks’ worth of operational support and come as RFE/RL continues to seek the full balance of its fiscal year 2025 funding, which extends through September 30. The temporary relief was announced on March 24 as Judge Royce Lamberth presides over whether USAGM had the legal authority to halt funding.

At the hearing, US Department of Justice attorney Abigail Stout, representing USAGM, argued that the International Broadcasting Act gives the agency discretion to cancel a grant if the recipient does not meet its terms. In response, RFE/RL counsel David Zionts challenged that interpretation, saying Congress never intended for appropriated funds to be withheld at an agency’s discretion.

The effort to cut funding stems from a directive issued shortly after President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the downsizing of seven federal agencies, including USAGM. The order was followed by a letter from Kari Lake, who signed as Senior Advisor to the USAGM Acting CEO.

This also affected Voice of America, Radio Free Asia, the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, Middle East Broadcasting Networks, and the Open Technology Fund. The agency’s total 2025 budget request was $950 million, with RFE/RL allocated approximately $153 million.

RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus said, “We hope the imminent disbursement of two weeks’ worth of funding that Congress appropriated to RFE/RL will keep our lights on until the court rules on the broader case. We’re confident the law is on our side as the US Constitution grants Congress the exclusive power of the purse. It is unlawful to deny us the funds that Congress has already appropriated to RFE/RL for the rest of this fiscal year.”