MLB Network to Simulcast SiriusXM’s ‘The Leadoff Spot’

Major League Baseball and SiriusXM have established a new programming collaboration between MLB Network and SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio. Beginning Wednesday, March 26, MLB Network will simulcast the final hour of The Leadoff Spot weekday mornings.

The Leadoff Spot features a rotation of seasoned analysts and former players, including MLB Network on-air analysts Steve Phillips, Xavier Scruggs, and Eduardo Pérez. The show offers in-depth analysis of the previous night’s games, previews of the day’s matchups, and interviews with MLB figures and front office personnel.

Phillips, a former Mets general manager, and Scruggs, a former MLB first baseman and outfielder, have served as analysts for MLB Network since 2022. Pérez, a 13-year MLB veteran, also contributes to ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball and other programming.

With this simulcast, The Leadoff Spot will serve as a lead-in to MLB Central and MLB Now on MLB Network. MLB Network’s MLB Tonight will continue to be simulcast regularly on MLB Network Radio.

MLB Network President Bill Morningstar said, “Major League Baseball and SiriusXM have had a productive relationship for many years, so it’s only natural for us to expand our valuable platforms with this new endeavor. The Leadoff Spot is an insightful and topical daily program that will only enhance our content and expand the variety of opinions and noteworthy interviews fans will consume on MLB Network.”

SiriusXM Vice President of Sports Programming Eric Spitz commented, “The Leadoff Spot is an entertaining and informative way for baseball fans to start their day. SiriusXM listeners know that the insights you get from Steve, Eduardo and Xavier, with their exceptional experience in the front office and on the field, are second to none. We’re thrilled to work with Major League Baseball to expand the reach of the show and deliver that expertise to those tuning in on MLB Network.”