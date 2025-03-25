SiriusXM Debuts Mumford & Sons Radio Ahead of New Album

SiriusXM has launched Mumford & Sons Radio, a limited-time pop-up channel curated by the GRAMMY-winning British folk rock band. The channel debuts ahead of the band’s fifth studio album, Rushmere, which is set for release on March 28.

In the lead-up to the album’s debut, fans will have the opportunity to connect directly with the band. A live call-in Q&A session is scheduled for March 27. Following the fan interaction, Mumford & Sons will perform live from the SiriusXM studios. Mumford & Sons Radio is available to subscribers in vehicles on channel 79 through April 8. The channel will remain accessible on the SiriusXM app through April 24.

The channel will feature music selected and introduced by Mumford & Sons, offering a deep dive into the band’s discography and highlighting songs from Rushmere. Listeners will also hear tracks from artists who have influenced the group’s sound, along with behind-the-scenes commentary on the making of their first new album since 2018.

SiriusXM will also air exclusive archival content from the band’s past performances, including a 2015 set at New York’s McKittrick Hotel, a 2019 appearance at Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons, and multiple in-studio sessions recorded over the years.