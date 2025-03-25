BEA and CBI Announce Joint Student Media Convention in Denver

The Broadcast Education Association and College Broadcasters, Inc. have announced a new partnership that will combine their flagship fall events into a single, large-scale national convention.

The collaboration merges CBI’s National Student Media Convention with BEA’s On-Location fall conference, offering students and educators expanded access to professional development, hands-on training, and networking opportunities under one roof. The event will include faculty and student competitions, research panels, career resources, media showcases, and a vendor exhibition space.

The unified conference will take place October 22–25 in Denver, creating one of the largest gatherings of college media leaders, educators, and broadcast professionals in the country.

Registration for the event opens April 1.

CBI President Anabella Poland said, “By combining our resources and expertise, we’re able to offer an even more comprehensive and valuable experience for our members. This partnership directly responds to feedback from our members who have long requested a unified conference location to reduce travel expenses and time away from campus. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to serve student media outlets across the nation while making our professional development opportunities more accessible.”

BEA Executive Director Heather Birks remarked, “It makes perfect sense to combine our efforts and shared goals for these two fall conferences. We are thrilled to partner with such a respected student media association and look forward to connecting our academic conferences to showcase creativity, research, and innovation.”