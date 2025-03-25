KAFE 104.1 Hosts Basics for Babies Drive for Local Parents

Saga Communications’ KAFE 104.1 in Washington State teamed up with the Children’s Museum of Skagit County to launch the first-ever Basics for Babies event, raising nearly $16,000 in donations and supplies for local families in need.

In addition to on-air and digital promotion, KAFE 104.1 hosted a live three-hour broadcast from the museum during the event. Donors contributed diapers, formula, wipes, and financial support for Skagit County families while receiving free admission to the museum in exchange for donations.

The campaign was designed to raise awareness around supply shortages and provide the community with actionable ways to support local families. Donations will continue to be accepted through March.

KAFE 104.1 Program Director Scotty VanDryver commented, “It’s so great to see the community lift others up to help them out. As a Dad myself, I know that just the basic needs are expensive, and the cost keeps going up and up. The generosity of the Basic for Babies event will be able to allow families to not have to make the tough choice of diapers or groceries or paying the power bill.”

Children’s Museum of Skagit County Executive Director Cate L. Anderson added, “The value of heightening awareness of both the need for these supplies and of the Basics for Babies initiative is enormous.”