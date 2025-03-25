Eighth Annual WPHT Radiothon Brings in Over $117K for Veterans

Audacy’s Talk Radio 1210 (WPHT-AM) in Philadelphia raised more than $117,000 in support of veterans through its eighth annual WPHT Radiothon, benefiting the Travis Manion Foundation.

The event aired live on March 21 from Audacy’s corporate headquarters and featured a day-long lineup of programming dedicated to honoring veterans and their families.

The radiothon supports the mission of Travis Manion Foundation, which is led by veterans and families of fallen service members and focuses on building character-driven leaders in communities nationwide. The funds raised will go toward training, events, and mentorship programs that connect veterans and families of the fallen with the next generation.

On-air talent Rich Zeoli, Nick Kayal, Greg Stocker, Dom Giordano, and Dawn Stensland anchored the day’s coverage, joined by guests including Travis Manion Foundation President Ryan Manion and Gold Star family members, who shared how the organization’s work has impacted their lives.

Audacy Philadelphia Senior Vice President and Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “The incredible passion and generosity of WPHT’s listeners and advertisers make a difference, and we are truly grateful. Audacy Philadelphia has been a dedicated supporter of Travis Manion Foundation for years and it’s an honor to recognize the profound impact of their work on veterans in our community.”