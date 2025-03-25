All State Broadcast Associations Unite For Dual Radio Resolutions

State broadcasters associations from all 50 states, along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have adopted two formal resolutions backing local radio’s continued viability and its role in emergency communications and community service.

The first resolution urges lawmakers to support the Local Radio Freedom Act, which rejects any proposed performance fees on local radio stations. Broadcasters argue these fees would disrupt the mutually beneficial relationship between radio and the recording industry.

The text emphasizes that radio provides billions in promotional value to artists and labels through airplay, interviews, and concert promotion, while also delivering billions more in public service to local communities. Broadcasters warn that imposing new fees could jeopardize nearly one million radio-related jobs, reduce support for local charities, and threaten the survival of small businesses that rely on music, ultimately harming listeners who depend on radio for free news, weather, and entertainment.

The second resolution supports the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, a bipartisan effort to preserve access to AM radio in newly manufactured vehicles. With approximately 4,500 AM stations reaching over 80 million Americans each month, the resolution argues that AM radio remains the most resilient communication method when power and internet fail, particularly in vehicles.

It also emphasizes AM’s accessibility for rural, minority, and non-English-speaking communities, and points out that including AM radio in electric vehicles is feasible and already implemented by many manufacturers. Removing AM from dashboards, it warns, would compromise public safety and leave millions without critical emergency information.

The resolutions come after more than 560 local TV and radio broadcasters participated in the NAB State Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, meeting with legislators to reinforce radio’s role in public service and national security. Radio Ink spoke with broadcasters from Kentucky, Colorado, and Wyoming about their experiences.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt commented, “On the heels of an incredibly successful State Leadership Conference, where over 560 local TV and radio broadcasters traveled to Washington, DC, to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, congressional support for local radio is strong. State broadcaster associations play a pivotal role in our advocacy efforts, and I am proud to see the collective unity behind these resolutions.”