Full List of Radio’s 50th Annual Gracie Award Winners Revealed

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced the winners of the 50th Annual Gracie Awards, including this year’s national, local, and student radio honorees.
The Gracies recognize individuals and content creators who amplify women’s voices and achievements across broadcast, streaming, and digital media. The milestone celebration honors figures across genres who continue to shape the industry while reflecting on five decades of progress.
Radio winners include a diverse slate of talent, journalists, and producers such as iHeartMedia Personality Angela Yee, CBS News Radio host Jill Schlesinger, The Bert Show co-host Kristin Klingshirn, 77WABC Radio’s Rita Cosby, and Brown Bag Mornings host Letty Peniche.
Others recognized include Carol Miller of Q104.3, Christine Nagy of The Cubby and Christine Morning Show, and Veronica Waters of 95.5 WSB.
This year’s Gracie Awards Gala for national award winners will be held May 20 at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles and will be hosted by actress, comedian, and podcaster Fortune Feimster. The event will be produced by female-led production companies Do Great Projects and Mythical Creators, with Executive Producer Kristin Whalley.
Local and student honorees will be recognized during a separate luncheon on June 18 at Cipriani’s in New York.
Alliance for Women in Media Foundation President Becky Brooks said, “For 50 years, the Gracie Awards have honored the storytellers who push boundaries and redefine what’s possible. This is more than an awards show – it is a movement that has championed inclusion, representation, and truth in the media. The women we celebrate today are shaping the next 50 years, ensuring that our narratives are not just seen or heard, but felt and remembered. And we are excited to have Fortune Feimster join us as the host for our Golden Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles, bringing her incredible wit and energy to this unforgettable celebration.”
Radio – National Winners
-
Amy Brown (Women of iHeartCountry) – Premiere Networks/iHeartMedia
Weekend Host / Personality – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
Angela Yee (Way Up with Angela Yee) – Premiere Networks/iHeartMedia
Host/Personality – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
Breaking: Don’t Call It Break Dancing – ABC News
Feature/Special – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
Cheri Preston – ABC News
Outstanding News Anchor – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett with Café Mocha Radio (Hosts: Loni Love, Yo-Yo) – Miles Ahead Broadcasting
Interview Feature – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
Devorah Klahr (Justice for Ethan Bherwani: Fentanyl Poisoning in America) – SiriusXM
Producer – Talk – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
Esther Dillard (Daughters Beyond Incarceration/The Black Perspective) – Black Information Network, iHeartMedia
News Feature – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
Jill Schlesinger (Jill on Money) – CBS News Radio
Talk Show – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
Kristen Farrah (Radio Health Journal) – American Urban Radio Networks
Producer – Talk – Health – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
Kristin Klingshirn (The Bert Show) – The Bert Show
Co-host – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
Megan Swan (From the Top) – From the Top
Producer – Entertainment – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
“Please Save My Sister”: A North Korean Escapee’s Plea – Radio Free Asia Korean Service
Non-English Program – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
Trump Assassination Attempt – CBS News Radio
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News – Nationally Syndicated Commercial
-
A Year in the Life of a Mom and Baby from Gaza – NPR
Interview Feature – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial
-
Code Switch – NPR Code Switch
Feature/Special – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial
-
Colleen Ross (White Coat, Black Art) – Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Producer – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial
-
Election Officials on Their Duty and Risk for Democracy (On Point) – WBUR
Public Affairs – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial
-
How Stockholm Stuck – WNYC New York Public Radio
Documentary – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial
-
Music is Weapon (Thousand Miles Talks About Music) – Taipei Broadcasting Station
Non-English Program – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial
-
Navigating Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (White Coat, Black Art) – CBC
Series – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial
-
Nayeema Raza (Should We Address the Gender Wage Gap?) – Open to Debate
Host – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial
-
Sarah Qari (Radiolab) – WNYC New York Public Radio
Reporter/Correspondent – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial
-
Secretive Land Buys in Hawaii (All Things Considered) – NPR
Investigative Feature – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial
-
The Taliban’s Crackdown on Women’s Rights (On Point) – WBUR
News Feature – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial
Radio – Local Winners
-
AEW Stars Skye Blue and Kyle Fletcher with Iridian Fierro – WGN Radio AM 720
Interview Feature – Sports – Local
-
Alabama (The Alabama Show) – iHeartMedia
Host Morning Drive – Medium Market – Local
-
Amanda Dickson – KSL NewsRadio (Bonneville, Salt Lake City)
Host Morning Drive – Medium Market – Morning News – Local
-
Argelia Atilano (El Show de Omar y Argelia) – Entravision Communications
Non-English Individual Achievement – Co-host – Local
-
Carly Rush (Cliff & Carly Mornings) – Griffin Media
Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) – Medium Market – Local
-
Carol Miller – Q104.3/iHeartMedia
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) – Major Market – Local
-
Chris Rollins (Chris & The Crew) – Townsquare Media
Host Morning Drive – Small Market – Local
-
Christina Musson (Broeske & Musson) – KMJ Fresno/Cumulus
Co-host (Talk/Personality) – Small/Medium Market – Local
-
Christine Nagy (The Cubby and Christine Morning Show) – iHeartMedia
Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) – Major Market – Local
-
Deborah Honeycutt (Deb & Matt in the Morning) – Cumulus Media
Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) – Large Market – Local
-
Enterate Con Neida Sandoval – Latino Media Network
Non-English Program – Local
-
From Spirituals to Opera: The Inspiring Journey of Jubilee (Seattle’s Morning News) – KIRO Newsradio
Soft News Feature – Historical – Local
-
Giving Back – Audacy New York City
Public Service Announcement – Local
-
Gretta Monahan on Exceptional Women with Sue Tabb and Kendra Petrone – Audacy Boston
Interview Feature – Local
-
Hurricane Helene Aftermath Coverage – Asheville Media Group, Saga Communications
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News – Local
-
Insight – Hosted by Loraine Ballard Morrill – iHeartMedia Philadelphia
Public Affairs – Local
-
Itzi Ortega (Elevating Voices, Empowering Communities) – Latino Media Network
Non-English Individual Achievement – Local
-
Katrina B – HOT 97/MediaCo
Producer – Local
-
Kristie Kemper – Qfm96/Saga Communications
Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) – Large/Major Market – Local
-
Letty Peniche (Brown Bag Mornings) – Meruelo Media
Host Morning Drive – Major Market – Local
-
Marga Patterson (New Hampshire in the Morning with Neal and Marga) – WZID Saga
Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) – Small Market – Local
-
Michelle Southern (Southern Rock) – Eagle 98.1/Guaranty Media
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) – Small Market – Local
-
Ricochet – KYW Newsradio/Audacy Philadelphia
Hard News Feature – Local
-
Rita Cosby (Cats & Cosby) – 77WABC Radio
Co-host (Talk/Personality) – Large/Major Market – Local
-
Round Table Discussion: Domestic Violence – KTMY-FM
Interview Feature – Hard News – Local
-
Stories from the Journey – KYW Newsradio/Audacy Philadelphia
Feature/Special – Local
-
Talking Golf with Ann Liguori – WFAN-NY
Talk Show – Sports – Local
-
The Cats & Cosby Show – 77WABC Radio
Talk Show – Local
-
Toshamakia – KS107.5/Audacy
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) – Medium Market – Local
-
Veronica Waters – 95.5 WSB/Cox Media Group
Outstanding News Reporter – Local
-
All Of It – Alison Stewart – WNYC
Interview Feature – Non-Commercial Local
-
Angie Perrin (Sugarcane) – KCRW
Producer – Non-Commercial Local
-
April Baer (Stateside) – Michigan Public
Host/Anchor – Non-Commercial Local
-
Behind the Scenes of DJs: Women Setting the Vibe – Minnesota Public Radio News
Feature/Special – Non-Commercial Local
-
Intersex Advocacy with Pidgeon Pagonis (Audacious with Chion Wolf) – Connecticut Public
Portrait/Biography – Non-Commercial Local
-
Notes from Mothers – Louisville Public Media
Series – Non-Commercial Local
-
Rebecca Smith – KBIA
Reporter/Correspondent – Non-Commercial Local
-
Revisiting “In Their Footsteps” in Honor of Dr. “Lucki” Allen – WLIW-FM and Infinite Variety Productions
Documentary – Non-Commercial Local
-
Staffing Shortage Impact on Special Education – Texas Public Radio
News Feature – Non-Commercial Local
-
The Sound of Ideas – Ideastream Public Media
Talk Show – Non-Commercial Local
-
Why Are You Pumped About Women’s Hockey? (Ontario Today) – CBC
Talk Show – Sports – Non-Commercial Local
Radio – Student Winners
-
Allison Bruce (Rowan Radio News) – Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM
Host/Personality – Student
-
Asphalt Oceans: How Durham is Working to Make Roads Safer – WUNC Youth Reporting Institute
News Feature – Student
-
Bittersweet Memories of the ‘Brooklyn’ Dodgers – WFUV
News Feature – Sports – Student
-
Hofstra Morning Wake Up Call – WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
Talk Show – Student
-
Let the Music Play: The Burney Sisters Bid Farewell to Columbia – KBIA
Interview Feature – Student
-
Libby Liburd (Fight Fair) – Libby Liburd
Producer – Student
-
Newsline – WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
Public Affairs – Student
A full list of national, local, and student winners in all other media is available on the AWM website.