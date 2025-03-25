Full List of Radio’s 50th Annual Gracie Award Winners Revealed

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced the winners of the 50th Annual Gracie Awards, including this year’s national, local, and student radio honorees.

The Gracies recognize individuals and content creators who amplify women’s voices and achievements across broadcast, streaming, and digital media. The milestone celebration honors figures across genres who continue to shape the industry while reflecting on five decades of progress.

Radio winners include a diverse slate of talent, journalists, and producers such as iHeartMedia Personality Angela Yee, CBS News Radio host Jill Schlesinger, The Bert Show co-host Kristin Klingshirn, 77WABC Radio’s Rita Cosby, and Brown Bag Mornings host Letty Peniche.

Others recognized include Carol Miller of Q104.3, Christine Nagy of The Cubby and Christine Morning Show, and Veronica Waters of 95.5 WSB.

This year’s Gracie Awards Gala for national award winners will be held May 20 at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles and will be hosted by actress, comedian, and podcaster Fortune Feimster. The event will be produced by female-led production companies Do Great Projects and Mythical Creators, with Executive Producer Kristin Whalley.

Local and student honorees will be recognized during a separate luncheon on June 18 at Cipriani’s in New York.

Alliance for Women in Media Foundation President Becky Brooks said, “For 50 years, the Gracie Awards have honored the storytellers who push boundaries and redefine what’s possible. This is more than an awards show – it is a movement that has championed inclusion, representation, and truth in the media. The women we celebrate today are shaping the next 50 years, ensuring that our narratives are not just seen or heard, but felt and remembered. And we are excited to have Fortune Feimster join us as the host for our Golden Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles, bringing her incredible wit and energy to this unforgettable celebration.”

Radio – National Winners

Amy Brown (Women of iHeartCountry) – Premiere Networks/iHeartMedia

Weekend Host / Personality – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

Angela Yee (Way Up with Angela Yee) – Premiere Networks/iHeartMedia

Host/Personality – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

Breaking: Don’t Call It Break Dancing – ABC News

Feature/Special – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

Cheri Preston – ABC News

Outstanding News Anchor – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett with Café Mocha Radio (Hosts: Loni Love, Yo-Yo) – Miles Ahead Broadcasting

Interview Feature – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

Devorah Klahr (Justice for Ethan Bherwani: Fentanyl Poisoning in America) – SiriusXM

Producer – Talk – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

Esther Dillard (Daughters Beyond Incarceration/The Black Perspective) – Black Information Network, iHeartMedia

News Feature – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

Jill Schlesinger (Jill on Money) – CBS News Radio

Talk Show – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

Kristen Farrah (Radio Health Journal) – American Urban Radio Networks

Producer – Talk – Health – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

Kristin Klingshirn (The Bert Show) – The Bert Show

Co-host – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

Megan Swan (From the Top) – From the Top

Producer – Entertainment – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

“Please Save My Sister”: A North Korean Escapee’s Plea – Radio Free Asia Korean Service

Non-English Program – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

Trump Assassination Attempt – CBS News Radio

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News – Nationally Syndicated Commercial

A Year in the Life of a Mom and Baby from Gaza – NPR

Interview Feature – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial

Code Switch – NPR Code Switch

Feature/Special – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial

Colleen Ross (White Coat, Black Art) – Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Producer – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial

Election Officials on Their Duty and Risk for Democracy (On Point) – WBUR

Public Affairs – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial

How Stockholm Stuck – WNYC New York Public Radio

Documentary – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial

Music is Weapon (Thousand Miles Talks About Music) – Taipei Broadcasting Station

Non-English Program – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial

Navigating Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (White Coat, Black Art) – CBC

Series – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial

Nayeema Raza (Should We Address the Gender Wage Gap?) – Open to Debate

Host – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial

Sarah Qari (Radiolab) – WNYC New York Public Radio

Reporter/Correspondent – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial

Secretive Land Buys in Hawaii (All Things Considered) – NPR

Investigative Feature – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial

The Taliban’s Crackdown on Women’s Rights (On Point) – WBUR

News Feature – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial

Radio – Local Winners

AEW Stars Skye Blue and Kyle Fletcher with Iridian Fierro – WGN Radio AM 720

Interview Feature – Sports – Local

Alabama (The Alabama Show) – iHeartMedia

Host Morning Drive – Medium Market – Local

Amanda Dickson – KSL NewsRadio (Bonneville, Salt Lake City)

Host Morning Drive – Medium Market – Morning News – Local

Argelia Atilano (El Show de Omar y Argelia) – Entravision Communications

Non-English Individual Achievement – Co-host – Local

Carly Rush (Cliff & Carly Mornings) – Griffin Media

Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) – Medium Market – Local

Carol Miller – Q104.3/iHeartMedia

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) – Major Market – Local

Chris Rollins (Chris & The Crew) – Townsquare Media

Host Morning Drive – Small Market – Local

Christina Musson (Broeske & Musson) – KMJ Fresno/Cumulus

Co-host (Talk/Personality) – Small/Medium Market – Local

Christine Nagy (The Cubby and Christine Morning Show) – iHeartMedia

Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) – Major Market – Local

Deborah Honeycutt (Deb & Matt in the Morning) – Cumulus Media

Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) – Large Market – Local

Enterate Con Neida Sandoval – Latino Media Network

Non-English Program – Local

From Spirituals to Opera: The Inspiring Journey of Jubilee (Seattle’s Morning News) – KIRO Newsradio

Soft News Feature – Historical – Local

Giving Back – Audacy New York City

Public Service Announcement – Local

Gretta Monahan on Exceptional Women with Sue Tabb and Kendra Petrone – Audacy Boston

Interview Feature – Local

Hurricane Helene Aftermath Coverage – Asheville Media Group, Saga Communications

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News – Local

Insight – Hosted by Loraine Ballard Morrill – iHeartMedia Philadelphia

Public Affairs – Local

Itzi Ortega (Elevating Voices, Empowering Communities) – Latino Media Network

Non-English Individual Achievement – Local

Katrina B – HOT 97/MediaCo

Producer – Local

Kristie Kemper – Qfm96/Saga Communications

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) – Large/Major Market – Local

Letty Peniche (Brown Bag Mornings) – Meruelo Media

Host Morning Drive – Major Market – Local

Marga Patterson (New Hampshire in the Morning with Neal and Marga) – WZID Saga

Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) – Small Market – Local

Michelle Southern (Southern Rock) – Eagle 98.1/Guaranty Media

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) – Small Market – Local

Ricochet – KYW Newsradio/Audacy Philadelphia

Hard News Feature – Local

Rita Cosby (Cats & Cosby) – 77WABC Radio

Co-host (Talk/Personality) – Large/Major Market – Local

Round Table Discussion: Domestic Violence – KTMY-FM

Interview Feature – Hard News – Local

Stories from the Journey – KYW Newsradio/Audacy Philadelphia

Feature/Special – Local

Talking Golf with Ann Liguori – WFAN-NY

Talk Show – Sports – Local

The Cats & Cosby Show – 77WABC Radio

Talk Show – Local

Toshamakia – KS107.5/Audacy

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) – Medium Market – Local

Veronica Waters – 95.5 WSB/Cox Media Group

Outstanding News Reporter – Local

All Of It – Alison Stewart – WNYC

Interview Feature – Non-Commercial Local

Angie Perrin (Sugarcane) – KCRW

Producer – Non-Commercial Local

April Baer (Stateside) – Michigan Public

Host/Anchor – Non-Commercial Local

Behind the Scenes of DJs: Women Setting the Vibe – Minnesota Public Radio News

Feature/Special – Non-Commercial Local

Intersex Advocacy with Pidgeon Pagonis (Audacious with Chion Wolf) – Connecticut Public

Portrait/Biography – Non-Commercial Local

Notes from Mothers – Louisville Public Media

Series – Non-Commercial Local

Rebecca Smith – KBIA

Reporter/Correspondent – Non-Commercial Local

Revisiting “In Their Footsteps” in Honor of Dr. “Lucki” Allen – WLIW-FM and Infinite Variety Productions

Documentary – Non-Commercial Local

Staffing Shortage Impact on Special Education – Texas Public Radio

News Feature – Non-Commercial Local

The Sound of Ideas – Ideastream Public Media

Talk Show – Non-Commercial Local

Why Are You Pumped About Women’s Hockey? (Ontario Today) – CBC

Talk Show – Sports – Non-Commercial Local

Radio – Student Winners

Allison Bruce (Rowan Radio News) – Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Host/Personality – Student

Asphalt Oceans: How Durham is Working to Make Roads Safer – WUNC Youth Reporting Institute

News Feature – Student

Bittersweet Memories of the ‘Brooklyn’ Dodgers – WFUV

News Feature – Sports – Student

Hofstra Morning Wake Up Call – WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Talk Show – Student

Let the Music Play: The Burney Sisters Bid Farewell to Columbia – KBIA

Interview Feature – Student

Libby Liburd (Fight Fair) – Libby Liburd

Producer – Student

Newsline – WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Public Affairs – Student

A full list of national, local, and student winners in all other media is available on the AWM website.