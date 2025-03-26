‘Hawkeye & Michelle’ Bring Egg Relief to Dallas Listeners

Responding to rising egg prices, Cumulus Media Dallas’ New Country 96.3 (KSCS) and morning hosts Hawkeye and Michelle offered a week of egg-themed giveaways aimed at helping local listeners with grocery bills.

During Hawkeye & Michelle’s Great Egg Giveaway, 96 cartons of eggs were handed out to attendees. From March 17 through March 20, listeners had the chance to win $100 worth of eggs by tuning in to the station. The promotion wrapped on Friday, March 21, when the morning team took their show on the road to a Kroger location in Plano, TX.

Hawkeye & Michelle co-host Michelle Rodriguez said, “It started organically during a Valentine’s Day promotion where we were giving winners the options of eggs or flowers and noticed an interest from our audience. It was a fun way to engage with our listeners while addressing the real issue of rising egg prices.”