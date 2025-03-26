Programming Matters: Drive Ad Sales With Your Radio Content

As an Account Executive, I can tell you firsthand – selling ad space isn’t just about the numbers, the reach, or the frequency. It’s about the product itself. And in radio, the product is the programming.

If the content isn’t engaging, local, and authentic, you’re setting your sellers up for failure – advertisers won’t see the value.

I’ve sat across from countless business owners who are hesitant to spend money on radio. And I get it. Why would they invest in a station that sounds like a glorified playlist? If all we’re offering is background noise, then we’re not offering anything they can’t get somewhere else. The reality is, programming makes or breaks a station’s ability to sell advertising.

I’ve seen plenty of “studies” that show AM/FM radio still brings in more ad dollars than Spotify or YouTube Music. And that’s true. But those studies often ignore the fact that streaming platforms don’t rely on ad revenue like we do. With over 200 million paid Spotify subscribers, platforms like that are playing a different game. Radio, on the other hand, lives and dies by ad sales. And the only way we keep those sales strong is by offering something unique that businesses want to be a part of.

So, what sets radio apart? Live, local, and authentic content. Morning shows, community-driven talk segments, real personalities—these are the things that make radio valuable. This is what gives me, as a seller, something to work with. A station that invests in strong, non-generic programming creates a loyal listener base, and that’s what advertisers want.

And here’s something else—we have to read the room. If you’re in a college town, pay attention to the music scene. I once worked for an incredible radio group in Boone, North Carolina. One night, bluegrass star Sierra Hull played a sold-out show just a block from our station—but we didn’t have a format that catered to her audience. That was a missed opportunity, not just for programming but for sales. If we had embraced the Americana/Roots format that the market was clearly craving, we could have built a loyal listener base and, in turn, a strong roster of advertisers eager to reach that audience.

The days of a simple playlist with no personality are over. If radio stations want to sell ads effectively, they need to stop trying to be everything to everyone and start focusing on depth over breadth. Niche, well-curated, and community-driven content can win! The more engaged the listeners, the more loyal tribe you’ll get, and the easier it is to sell airtime. Look at The Creek 100.9 in Macon, Georgia for example. That’s a station who has “read the room” if you will and created a radio station to cater to it.

At the end of the day, advertisers aren’t just buying ad space—they’re buying into a brand, a voice, and a connection with their community. That’s what radio offers when done right. And ironically, as AI and technology continue to advance, radio’s real strength – its authenticity – becomes even more valuable. If we lean into that, we won’t just survive in the digital age—we’ll thrive.