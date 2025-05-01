2025 Radio Hall of Fame Nominees Include Music and Talk Icons

A legendary NYC Hip-Hop personality, a longtime West Coast AM talk duo, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer are just three among this year’s 24 nominees for the Radio Hall of Fame, featuring a wide range of personalities across genres and generations.

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has revealed the selections made by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee with input from industry professionals and listeners.

Voting for the Class of 2025 begins Tuesday, May 27, and runs through Monday, June 16. Nearly 1,000 industry members will receive confidential ballots, conducted by Votem.com and overseen by Miller Kaplan Partner Andrew Rosen, to select up to six inductees. The final two inductees, rounding out the eight-person class, will be selected by the Nominating Committee.

The 2025 Radio Hall of Fame nominations are:

Alice Cooper

Bert Weiss

Big D & Bubba

Bob and Sheri

Bob Sirott

Bob Stroud

Colin Cowherd

D.L. Hughley

DeDe McGuire

Enrique Santos

Funkmaster Flex

Joey Reynolds

John Garabedian

John Kobylt & Ken Chiampou, co-hosts of The John & Ken Show

Kevin Matthews

Kid Leo

Larry Elder

Laurie De Young

Mark “Hawkeye” Louis

Martha Quinn

Mojo in the Morning

Raul Brindis

Scott Simon

Shelley Stewart

Inductees will be announced on Monday, June 30, with the official induction ceremony scheduled for Thursday, October 30, at the Swissotel in Chicago. Ticket information for the ceremony will be released in the coming weeks.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairman Dennis Green said, “What an amazing list of talented broadcasters that have been nominated for induction to the 2025 Class of the Radio Hall of Fame. This will be the 37th Radio Hall of Fame class inducted and it is an honor to recognize broadcasters that have made an impact on the radio industry and in many cases continue that work today. Congratulations to all the nominees!”

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairman Kraig T. Kitchin added, “Congratulations to this year’s nominees for induction. To receive this recognition for your on-air talents and audience connections is special, particularly given the number of suggestions received for nominations, and the Nominating Committee’s extensive deliberations. I look forward to seeing the industry voting results in late June.”