Edison: Radio Is Still Key in Women’s Music Listening Routines

If music is “medicine” for women, as new research from Edison Research claims, then radio must be the pharmacist. Data reveals how deeply music – especially via AM/FM – mixes with women’s routines, relationships, and emotional wellbeing in the United States.

“Women & Music,” the second half of Edison’s 2025 Women’s Audio Report surveyed over 2,500 U.S. women age 18 and older, and it found that while digital audio may dominate headlines, 49% of monthly music listeners say they discover new music through radio. This figure puts AM/FM ahead of SiriusXM, TikTok, and Instagram.

That figure climbs even higher among older and rural listeners, and among women who cite family and nostalgia as key drivers of their listening behavior.

Overall, Edison reports 89% of US women are reached by music audio daily. Women spend about three hours daily consuming music – more than double the time they spend with spoken word audio. Nearly half of that listening still takes place via traditional radio platforms. AM/FM listening remains especially resilient during morning and afternoon drive times, when multitasking mothers and commuting professionals turn to radio not just for music, but also for local news, weather, and companionship.

Among women with children under 18, 89% say they listen to music with their kids, and many say radio is a tool for sharing culture, establishing routines, or simply getting through the school drop-off line. Seventy-four percent say music helps them bond with their children, while 54% say they use it to introduce kids to different genres.

Representation matters across platforms, including in broadcast radio. Younger women are far more likely to gravitate toward female artists. The report finds that 37% of women 18–34 primarily listen to female musicians, compared to just 8% of those 55+. Women also express a strong preference for media that reflects their values and experiences, with 60% saying they like seeing women represented in media like radio and podcasts.

Finally, women don’t just listen – they also lead in buying power. In categories from grocery shopping to financial planning, women make or share the majority of household purchasing decisions. Edison’s research shows that 85% of women recall hearing ads across radio and streaming platforms, and over half say ads for entertainment, wellness, or food delivery are particularly relevant.

For brands and broadcasters, the message is clear: radio is still an essential part of the female audio experience.