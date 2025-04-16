Female-Hosted Podcasts Power Purchase Decisions For Women

As podcasts enter the mainstream, radio operators and brands looking for growth would be wise to take note of where much of the momentum is coming from: women. They aren’t passive consumers, especially when the content reflects their lived experiences.

According to Edison Research’s 2025 Women’s Audio Report, done in coordination with SiriusXM Media, 45% of women aged 18 and older now listen to podcasts each month – up from just 15% in 2015. The findings, drawn from Edison’s Share of Ear and Infinite Dial data from Q4 2024, paint a picture of a rapidly growing and increasingly influential audience segment – one that isn’t just listening, but engaging, acting, and sharing.

While 44% listen for entertainment, the report found that 80% of all podcast consuming women turn to the medium “to feel inspired.” 27% say inspiration is a main reason, and 64% say they’ve relied on podcasts to help navigate life challenges like mental health struggles, work stress, or family dynamics.

When they do this, they’re specifically seeking out hosts they relate to. According to the data, 79% of women prioritize shows where they enjoy the host, and 72% prefer content that feels personally relatable. That alignment is even more pronounced among younger audiences: 86% of women aged 18–34 say the host is the most important part of a podcast.

As such, it’s not surprising to learn that nearly half of the top 25 podcasts among women feature at least one female host. Popular titles include Call Her Daddy, Crime Junkie, My Favorite Murder, The Daily, and The Toast.

This emotional and practical connection translates into measurable impact for advertisers. Among monthly female listeners who hear podcast ads, 75% say they’ve made a purchase, searched for more information, or recommended a product to a friend after hearing an ad. That response is even stronger when ads appear on women-hosted shows: 45% of women say they’re more likely to consider a brand that advertises on such podcasts, and 33% say it makes them more likely to purchase.

Edison Research Vice President Megan Lazovick commented, “As women-led content continues to thrive in the market, investing in authentic female voices that resonate with women’s experiences isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s smart business. Women’s voices deserve to be heard and supported as the powerful market force they truly are.”

Registration is open for the next Women’s Audio Report installment, Women & Music, which will be presented on Tuesday, April 29 at 2p ET.