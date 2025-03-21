Radio’s Reach Remains Strong as Digital Audio & Podcasts Grow

Edison Research has revealed results of the Infinite Dial 2025 and while podcasting was the report’s shiny star, AM/FM radio continued its consistent – and ubiquitous – performance as streaming and digital audio usage is ingrained into daily life.

The study, based on a survey of over 5,000 respondents, provides a comprehensive look at how Americans engage with audio, social media, and digital media.

Radio remains a dominant force in audio consumption, particularly in vehicles. 74% of Americans still regularly listen to AM/FM in the car, making it the most-used in-car media source. However, online audio continues to gain traction, with 55% of drivers now streaming digital content in their vehicles, marking a significant shift in how audiences access audio. Podcast consumption in the car has also climbed to 31%, solidifying its role in in-car entertainment.

The rapid adoption of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, now integrated into 40% of vehicles, is accelerating this transition.

Outside of the car, smart speaker adoption has slowed but remains an important gateway to digital audio. 34% of Americans own a smart speaker, with 22% using them for audio content monthly and 18% using them weekly. Smart TV ownership, now at 75%, is also influencing audio consumption habits, as more Americans stream music and podcasts through television-connected devices.

Overall, online audio listening has reached an all-time high, with 79% of Americans tuning in monthly and 73% listening weekly. The growth is particularly pronounced among older demographics, demonstrating that streaming audio is no longer limited to younger listeners. Digital radio platforms, streaming music services, and on-demand content continue to reshape the way audiences interact with audio.

Podcasting has hit a new milestone, with 55% of Americans now consuming podcasts monthly – marking the first time that a majority of the US population is regularly engaging with the format. Weekly podcast listenership has also risen to 40% of Americans, or 115 million people. The study also reflects the increasing impact of video-based podcasting, as 51% of Americans say they have watched a podcast, leading to an overall reach of 73% who have either listened to or watched a podcast.

YouTube has emerged as the top platform for podcast consumption, overtaking both Spotify and Apple Podcasts. 33% of weekly podcast listeners aged 13 and older say YouTube is their primary podcast platform, underscoring the growing intersection of audio and video content. While traditional audio-only podcasts continue to see growth, the increasing prevalence of video content suggests a shift in audience engagement.

Beyond audio, social media usage has remained stable, with 86% of Americans using at least one platform. Facebook remains the most widely used at 66%, followed by Instagram at 48% and TikTok at 34%. Meanwhile, newer platforms such as Threads and BlueSky have gained recognition, though adoption remains limited.

The full findings from The Infinite Dial 2025 are available via Edison Research.