Cumulus Media’s Savannah Cluster Tops $113K for St. Jude

Three Cumulus Media Savannah stations were the latest to participate in radio’s annual St. Jude Radiothon on March 6 and 7, raising a total of $113,501 to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Listeners of Magic 103.9 (WTYB), KIX96 (WJCL), and i-95 The Rock of Savannah (WIXV) tuned in for the two-day on-air and online campaign, contributing to the nationwide effort to fund treatment and research for childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Cumulus Media Regional Vice President and Market Manager Eric Mastel said, “We are incredibly proud and humbled by the generosity of our listeners and community in supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The success of this year’s Music Gives to St. Jude Radiothon reflects the power of radio to make a real difference. Every dollar raised helps provide hope and critical care to children and families facing childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Thank you to everyone who joined us in this important mission.”