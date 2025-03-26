CRS360 Takes a Deep Dive Into Country Listener Preferences

The Country Radio Seminar has launched its first CRS360 webinar of the year, expanding on NuVoodoo’s research presented during CRS 2025. The focused session provides Country stations with actionable insights into what audiences want to hear – and why.

Fitting In! Listeners Say What Music to Play and the Numbers to Back It Up features Nuvoodoo President and CEO Carolyn Gilbert, Nuvoodoo Executive Vice President Leigh Jacobs, and Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase. Clay Hunnicutt moderates.

The webinar goes beyond what was covered at CRS, covering over 400 researched music titles, shedding light on how certain tracks perform in today’s evolving music landscape and how well they align with listener expectations.

Clay Hunnicutt emphasized, “​​At CRS 2025, we delivered some incredibly impactful data on the power of radio, the importance of air talent, how to retain listeners, and steps to grow the audience. But that was just the beginning. Through these CRS360s, we’ll share actual music research data for over 400 titles and how they fit in today’s unique music mix. We’ll also dive deeper into other areas we didn’t have time for at CRS. This is a must-see!”

The webinar is part of the ongoing CRS360 series, with past sessions available via CRS.