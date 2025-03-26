Regional President Doug Abernethy to Exit Audacy After 10 Years

Audacy Regional President Doug Abernethy will exit the company on May 9, ending a decade-long tenure that included leadership roles in key markets. Radio Ink has confirmed Abernethy’s departure through an internal memo shared with Audacy staff.

Abernethy’s message to his colleagues reads:

I am writing to share that my last day with Audacy will be May 9.

It has been a privilege to work alongside you during the past ten plus years with the company, and for some, my thirty six years in the industry.

Each market, team and person I have had the pleasure to work with has made a lasting impression on me. I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished together and confident in your continued success.

Please look for additional communications about market reassignments and customer relationships soon. Feel free to contact me with any questions.

Abernethy joined the company in 2015 to oversee its Miami-Fort Lauderdale cluster. He would also lead Denver for a brief stint. As Regional President, he would take charge of Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Greensboro, Greenville-Spartanburg, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Norfolk, Phoenix, Portland, Richmond, Sacramento, St. Louis, San Francisco, Seattle, Wichita in 2020. While that domain was divided with time, he was given the reins at Audacy Austin in January 2024 as part of a management restructuring following the broadcaster’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Before joining Audacy, Abernethy was Regional VP for Urban One beginning in October 2004, overseeing its stations in Dallas and Houston. He had also served as Cox Media Group Houston’s Director of Radio Sales.

Abernethy’s departure is the latest in a string of leadership changes throughout March. Chief Operating Officer Susan Larkin, Chief Digital Officer J.D. Crowley, and Chief Marketing Officer Paul Suchman all left their positions in the C-Suite earlier this month. Executive Vice President and General Counsel Andrew Sutor announced plans to leave in the near future. This follows the company’s decision to lay off hundreds of employees at all levels.