SiriusXM Expands 2025 MLB Coverage With Full Season Access

As the 2025 Major League Baseball season opens this week, SiriusXM is rolling out expanded audio coverage. The satellite broadcaster has also added several new voices to its MLB Network Radio roster.

SiriusXM subscribers will have access to all 162 regular-season games for every MLB team, plus every playoff game, both in vehicles and via the SiriusXM app. The app now includes 30 team-specific pages that feature each team’s official broadcast, in addition to dedicated programming and podcasts.

Joining MLB Network Radio as hosts this season are former Marlins and Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, as well as former players Stephen Piscotty, Ryon Healy, AJ Ramos, and Cole Tucker. They add to a lineup that already includes former general managers Jim Bowden, Jim Duquette, and Steve Phillips, as well as a wide range of former players and broadcasters like David Aardsma, Kevin Frandsen, CJ Nitkowski, Eduardo Pérez, Xavier Scruggs, and Mike Stanton.

Throughout the season, MLB Network Radio will feature regularly scheduled interviews with managers including Arizona Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo, Kansas City Royals’ Matt Quatraro, Cleveland Guardians’ Stephen Vogt, Los Angeles Angels’ Ron Washington, Milwaukee Brewers’ Pat Murphy, and several others.

Additionally, The Leadoff Spot, hosted by SiriusXM talent Steve Phillips, Xavier Scruggs, and Eduardo Pérez, will now be simulcast on MLB Network for an hour every weekday.

A full MLB schedule is available via SiriusXM Sports.