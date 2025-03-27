NAB Show Issues Broadcasters Guide; Marketron Plans Panels

Ahead of the industry’s annual convergence on Las Vegas, the NAB has released its official Broadcasters Guide for the 2025 NAB Show. The guide outlines where radio broadcasters can find relevant programming, panels, and Main Stage events starting April 5.

All broadcast-focused content will be concentrated in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The TV and Radio HQ serves as the central hub for attendees in the industry. Open April 6–8, the HQ will house the NAB Member Lounge and daily Sip-and-Speak Q&A series, along with a daily TV and Radio Happy Hour.

Educational sessions tailored to broadcasters will take place on the second floor of the West Hall. The programming includes the Broadcast Management and Sports Summit sessions, TV and Radio Roundtables, and the NAB Small and Medium Market Radio Forum. The Focus on Leadership Speaker Series, the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference, and the #GalsNGear CONNECT Women’s Leadership Summit will also be held in this area.

Outside of the NAB guide, Marketron is boasting several sessions and discussions focused on local-first digital strategies for radio during the conference.

Among the highlights is a roundtable session titled The Secret to Radio’s Digital Ad Success Is Being Local First, part of the NAB Small and Medium Market Radio Forum. The session will be led by Marketron Senior Director of Digital Strategy Dustin Wilson, who will also appear as a panelist during The Local Advertising Buying Landscape: What Are Clients Buying, and How Are Radio Sellers Succeeding or Missing Out? That session will examine key takeaways from the 13th annual radio digital sales benchmarking report.

Marketron Senior Client Onboarding and Development Manager Travis Cartier will lead a Radio Roundtable discussion, What Makes Digital Sales Training Successful for Radio?, focused on effective digital sales education.

Dustin Wilson said, “Our technology, revenue model, and commitment to training and education showcase that we are the biggest supporters of radio. We’re working to align with their needs, helping them diversify revenue but stay true to their radio and local roots. Our focus is on continued innovation of our software, expanding programs, and being a source of education and inspiration as radio heads into the future.”