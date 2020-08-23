Larkin Sets Her Team

Susan Larkin took over as CFO of Entercom for the now-retired Weezie Kramer back in May. On Friday she announced a realigned, streamlined, regional management team. Here’s how the new roster under Larkin’s leadership will look.

Here’s how the new Entercom structure will look and who will oversee which regions:

Doug Abernethy – Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Greensboro, Greenville-Spartanburg, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Norfolk, Phoenix, Portland, Richmond, Sacramento, St. Louis, San Francisco, Seattle, Wichita

Jeff Federman – Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego

Mark Hannon – Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit, Hartford, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rochester, Springfield, Washington D.C., Wilkes-Barre/Scranton • Claudia Menegus – Gainesville, Memphis, Miami, Orlando

Brian Purdy – Austin, Chattanooga, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans,

Rachel Williamson – Chicago, Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis

With Mark Hannon taking over additional markets a search is underway for a market manager in Boston.

Larkin will continue to oversee the New York City market.