Justin Franiak Takes Third-Shift With New National Country Show

Cumulus Media has launched a new nationally syndicated overnight Country radio show hosted by Justin Franiak. The Overnight Ride airs live from Nashville on 47 Cumulus-owned Country stations across the US from midnight to 5a.

Franiak began his radio career at CBS Radio Philadelphia’s Sports Radio 94 WIP-FM before joining Beasley Media’s Country 92.5 WXTU for weekend and swing shifts. He later co-hosted mornings on Beasley’s 99.5 WJBR in Wilmington with Deanna and Justin in the Morning.

Cumulus Media Vice President of Country Travis Daily said, “Having the only live Country overnight show gives the third shifters a radio show to not only connect with, but that they love to call in and participate in. If you listen to the show, you will hear that Justin is already becoming a good friend to everyone from Emergency Responders on call to the clerk at the overnight truck stop, to the actual truck drivers hauling goods across America while the rest of us sleep.”

Franiak remarked, “Moving to Nashville has always been a goal of mine and I am very appreciative that Cumulus Media has provided me the opportunity to come to Music City. Being live in studio and taking calls from around the country is extremely exciting. I am pumped to share my life and become part of the ‘Third Shifters’ routine as well as give our listeners a deeper connection to the artists that make Country music great.”