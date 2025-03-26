After Two Decades, Bill Schulz Switches Radio Stations In Reno

After more than two decades hosting mornings on Saga Communications’ Alice 96.5 (KLCA), Reno radio host Bill Schulz is changing stations. As of March 27, Schulz and his co-host Jlynn have moved their show to sister station Sunny 106.9 (KRNO).

Landon Miller, previously the afternoon host on Alice, takes over the morning slot.

The move comes as Schulz steps into a broader leadership role as Reno Media Group Vice President of Programming and Operations for the company’s nine-station cluster.

He is the longest-running morning music show host in Reno’s history, first arriving in the market 29 years ago. He originally co-hosted mornings on KODS before moving to KWNZ and finally settling in at Alice in 2002. Sunny 106.9’s new Feel Good Morning Show will carry over several fan-favorite segments from the Alice show, including Trending, Would You Rather, and The Impossible Question.

Schulz said, “This will be my fourth radio home with Reno Media Group, and it’s exciting to now be on the air at Reno’s top-rated radio station.”

Reno Media Group Vice President and General Manager Kara Brown commented, “The Alice Morning Show over the years has prided itself on not only being fun and entertaining, but also being a big part of the community. The show consists of market veteran Bill Schulz and the youthful and positive vibe of Jlynn.”