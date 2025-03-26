Audacy Pittsburgh Helps ‘Feed The Need’ For Local Food Bank

Audacy Pittsburgh and its cluster of stations joined forces for the sixth annual Giant Eagle Feed the Need Radiothon on March 25, raising enough funds to provide more than 258,000 meals for those facing food insecurity across the region.

The one-day event benefited the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and was broadcast across KDKA News Radio, 93.7 The Fan, 100.7 Star, Y108, and WAMO 107.3.

Founded in 1980 in response to the economic fallout of the steel industry collapse, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank now operates with a network of more than 1,000 partners across 11 counties. Feed the Need has become a yearly effort led by Audacy Pittsburgh to support the Food Bank’s mission of expanding access to nutritious food and promoting long-term stability in the region.

The 2025 edition brought in a slew of celebrity guests, including Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay and figures from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, and area universities. Listeners were encouraged to donate through phone, text, and online throughout the live broadcast.

Audacy Pittsburgh Senior Vice President and Market Manager Michael Spacciapolli commented, “Our Audacy Pittsburgh team remains committed to supporting the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank year after year. I’m continually amazed by the outpouring of generosity from both our listeners and partners. The compassion and spirit of our Pittsburgh community is truly inspiring. We’re deeply grateful to everyone who steps up to help those in need.”

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank President and CEO Lisa Scales said, “We are so grateful for Audacy Pittsburgh and its vast network of listeners and partners who make this radiothon what it is. For the sixth year in a row, the Pittsburgh community has come together with its city of champions mentality. Since its inception shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feed The Need has been a testament to the incredible collaboration and support from our community to help our neighbors in need.”