Alex FM and Selma Sorority Partner to Raise Funds for St. Jude

Scott Communications’ 100.9 Alex FM (WALX) in Selma, AL, partnered with Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority for its annual St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon on March 13, exceeding the duo’s fundraising goal of $18,000.

The all-day event was broadcast on Alex FM and several sister stations, featuring on-air hosts, sorority members, and a special visit from country music artist and former St. Jude patient Addie Paige Pratt, who spoke about her personal connection to the hospital.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority President Kathy Smith told the Selma Times-Journal, “So many families have been affected by cancer, and St. Jude’s is one of the leading cancer research hospitals around the world. We are so honored that 100.9 ALEX FM would team up with us to do this fundraiser every year.”

Scott Communications Owner Paul Alexander added, “We are so happy that we can help them with such a worthy cause,” said Alexander. “We are proud to partner with Epsilon Sigma Alpha to do this every year for such a great organization like St. Jude.”