Salem Media Adds ‘KeepTheFaith’ to Talk-Focused Station Roster

Salem Media Group has signed a new nationwide distribution agreement with KeepTheFaith, bringing the faith-based music and storytelling show to 38 of its Teach and Talk formatted radio stations across the US.

Salem had previously carried KeepTheFaith on its CCM formatted stations before their sale in late 2024. The show features a rotating lineup of inspirational stories, music, and commentary with hosts Keith Stevens, Donna Cruz, and Penny. ​Cruz and Stevens have co-hosted the series since the program’s inception, while Penny has hosted a version of the show previously carried on Salem’s former TCM Network.

Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella stated, “We’re excited to welcome KeepTheFaith back to our airwaves. For more than a decade, they’ve been a vital programming partner with content that’s unmatched in our industry. Listener enthusiasm and advertiser confidence played a major role in our decision to feature the show on our teach/talk stations. With over 4,000,000 monthly listeners, we’re excited to continue to partner with KeepTheFaith.”

KeepTheFaith Media Networks CEO David Sams added, “By the grace of God, we’re incredibly grateful to continue our long-standing partnership with Salem. This new chapter empowers us to serve listeners in fresh, impactful ways—on stations that are brand new to this format. We’re honored to bring contagious encouragement to millions and offer advertisers an energizing new way to connect with this loyal audience.”