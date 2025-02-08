Syndication Opens Beyond CCM for ‘KeepTheFaith with Penny’

Syndicated Contemporary Christian Music radio show KeepTheFaith with Penny is expanding into new formats, including Country and Adult Contemporary, as the show moves from Salem Media’s TCM Network to KeepTheFaith Media Networks.

For over a decade, KeepTheFaith with Penny was a staple on Salem’s CCM stations including Atlanta’s WFSH, Dallas’ KLTY, and Southern California’s KFSH. With Salem’s recent $80m sale of its CCM stations to Educational Media Foundation, distribution rights have now fully moved to KeepTheFaith Media Networks, which has co-produced the show since its inception 12 years ago.

Host Penny Faulkner commented, “KeepTheFaith is more than just a radio show—it’s a breath of fresh air. People are searching for something positive, something uplifting, something real. Every day, we share stories that inspire, heal, and remind people they’re not alone. I couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey with an incredible team that truly understands the power of storytelling. And I’m especially thrilled to reunite with my longtime program director, Mike Blakemore – we’ve always shared a passion for delivering content that truly matters.”

Blakemore, the former VP of CCM for Salem Media who has also moved to KeepTheFaith, said, “When I first hired Penny for evenings at WFSH in Atlanta, I knew right away that she had an extraordinary ability to make every listener feel like she was speaking directly to them. Her warmth, authenticity, and heart for storytelling are rare qualities in this industry. She has that unique gift of making people feel heard, valued, and encouraged. That’s why her connection with listeners is so strong – and why she’s been such a force in this space for so long.”