Marlins Radio Network Welcomes New Voice for 2025 Season

The Miami Marlins have announced Jack McMullen as the new lead play-by-play announcer for the Marlins Radio Network. McMullen replaces Kyle Sielaff, who steps into the team’s lead television play-by-play role.

McMullen will make his debut on the Marlins Radio Network on February 22 when Miami opens Grapefruit League action against the St. Louis Cardinals. He will call every Spring Training and regular-season game on iHeartMedia’s FOX Sports 940 (WINZ-AM), the Marlins’ English-language flagship station, and contribute to additional Marlins Radio Network programming alongside pregame host Stephen Strom.

Craig Minervini and former Marlins All-Star reliever A.J. Ramos will be joining him in the booth.

McMullen spent the past three seasons calling games for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate. His broadcasting experience includes work with the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod League and the Auburn Doubledays in the Nationals’ system. He has also served as director of podcasting for Just Baseball Media, where he hosted The Just Baseball Show, and has worked as a play-by-play broadcaster for ESPN+/Learfield.

The Marlins Radio Network will also feature a rotating group of analysts, including Rod Allen, Jeff Nelson, Gaby Sánchez, and Kelly Saco.

Marlins Vice President of Public Relations and Communications Jon Erik Alvarez said, “We can’t wait to introduce Jack to the South Florida community as we enter an exciting chapter of Marlins baseball, and we know Jack is the perfect fit to tell our story. His broadcast style, baseball knowledge, and vast multimedia experience will connect with our listeners and extend the reach beyond the booth as we look to improve upon the recent growth of the Marlins Radio Network.”