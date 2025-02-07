Sales Opportunity for AE with Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR

Rare opportunity for a Radio Ink and RBR/TVBR Account Executive at Streamline Publishing. We’re seeking a seasoned sales professional to assist companies with advertising across our digital, print, and conference platforms.

This is a part-time, remote, commission-based position which will include an active list of clients in addition to new business opportunities.

Ideal qualifications include broadcast sales experience (preferably at the management level), an understanding of business-to-business sales, the ability to work remotely, and a creative approach to sales.

Send all inquiries o Josh Gertzog, Director of Sales, [email protected]