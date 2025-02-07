Automakers Spent $26.73M Lobbying Against AM Radio in 2024

As the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act roars back to life in the 119th Congress, new lobbying disclosures reveal the full extent of automakers’ 2024 financial efforts to oppose the inclusion of AM radio in vehicles as a mandated safety feature.

According to lobbying disclosures, automakers spent a total of $26.73 million on lobbying efforts related to the bill throughout the year. Spending peaked in the first quarter with $7.40 million, followed by $7.06 million in Q2, $5.84 million in Q3, and $6.43 million in Q4.

failed to pass in the previous congressional session, lobbying efforts intensified in Q4 2024 from both automakers and radio industry stakeholders. The bill, which seeks to mandate AM radio access in all vehicles as a critical safety feature, was reintroduced in the new Congress as automakers continued their push to remove the long-standing broadcast standard from dashboards.

General Motors led all automakers in lobbying expenditures in the fourth quarter, committing more than $4 million to efforts aimed at influencing policymakers. The company spent $3.58 million in-house, placing it among the top ten corporate lobbying spenders of the quarter.

GM also enlisted numerous firms, including Fierce Government Relations ($100,000), Ricchetti Incorporated ($100,000), Missy Edwards Strategies ($30,000), BL Partners Group ($30,000), Polaris-Hutton Group ($40,000), Resolution Public Affairs ($50,000), Elevate Government Affairs ($50,000), and DS2 Group ($20,000).

Toyota followed with $1.225 million in-house and $90,000 paid to Invariant, LLC. Honda increased its spending to $520,000 in-house, while Ford spent $50,000 with Alpine Group Partners.

Electric vehicle manufacturers, which have led the charge in removing AM radio from their models, remained active in lobbying against the bill. Tesla spent $190,000 in-house, while Rivian, one of the earliest automakers to phase out AM access, allocated $40,000 to lobbying efforts.

While the original bill was never scheduled for a floor vote, it enjoyed widespread bipartisan support in both houses and endorsements from over 250 lawmakers and 125 organizations.

In the Senate, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2025, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), has already secured 47 cosponsors. The bill was reintroduced in the House by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) on the same day it cleared the Senate Commerce Committee.