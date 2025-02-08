Jordan Davis to Headline ‘Country Heat’ Showcase at CRS 2025

CRS 2025 has unveiled the lineup for Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat, featuring headliner Jordan Davis and rising country talents Graham Barham, Lanie Gardner, Noeline Hofmann, and Vincent Mason, alongside the second-year return of a fan-favorite.

The showcase, set for February 19, serves as an extension of Amazon Music’s leading Country music playlist.

Amazon Music Head of Country Music Michelle Tigard Kammerer said, “Every year I look forward to CRS. It brings together some of the best and brightest artists, tastemakers, and industry leaders from around country music. Amazon Music worked hard to curate a lineup for our CRS showcase that matches that excellence, and with the incredible artists we’ve brought together, I’m confident this concert will hit the mark.”

Following its successful debut, CRS is bringing back Workshop Alley, a dedicated space for industry professionals to gain insights, expand their networks, and enhance their skills. This year’s lineup includes sessions focused on interviewing techniques, social media branding, and voice tracking strategies under the “Skills That Kill” series. “Be Extra-Terrestrial” will explore effective commercial production, station branding, and how to maintain a local feel across multiple markets. As AI continues to reshape media, “AI in Action” will offer hands-on demonstrations of voice generation, audio filtering, graphics tools, and chatbot integration.

The workshops will be held on Friday, February 21.

Other programming for the conference includes an expanded Digital Music Summit, the “Cycle of a Song” series with panels and artist spotlights, The Y’All Means All: Diversity Breakfast, and educational panels on AI, playlist evolution, and streaming will feature speakers such as Alpha Media’s Phil Becker and Pandora’s Alina Thompson.

While advance registration for CRS 2025 has closed, on-site registration will be available starting February 19. More details can be found on the CRS site.