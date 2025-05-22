FCC Power Shift Underway As Starks Bids Formal Farewell

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks used Thursday’s open meeting to officially announce his resignation, marking the end of a nearly six-year tenure as the agency’s senior Democratic member. The move officially opens a GOP majority under Chairman Brendan Carr, with Democrat Anna Gomez now the sole non-Republican.

“It is with a full and joyful heart that I announce that this will be my last open meeting as a Commissioner. This has been the role and an honor of a lifetime,” said Starks, reflecting on his service to the Commission, which began in 2019 following his nomination by President Donald Trump. Starks previously served in the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and held legal roles at the US Department of Justice and in private practice.

His resignation follows the earlier exit of former FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and comes as the Biden-appointed majority gives way to a Republican-led commission.

During Thursday’s meeting, Starks emphasized that his work had always been about serving the public, not personal recognition. He praised FCC staff, colleagues, and partners across sectors for their collaborative efforts on issues ranging from consumer protection to national security and digital equity.

Chairman Carr responded with praise for Starks’ legacy. “You leave behind an impressive legacy in public service,” said Carr. “We were able to collaborate on a number of items and get some really good, significant wins for innovation, for competition, for opportunities.”

Commissioner Nathan Simington also offered thanks and acknowledging his collegiality and leadership over their shared tenure.

Starks was nominated by President Trump in June 2018 to fill the FCC seat vacated by Tom Wheeler, unofficially succeeding Mignon Clyburn. Though praised across party lines, his confirmation was delayed by Senate Republicans and finalized in January 2019. Starks previously held roles in the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, the Justice Department, and on Capitol Hill.

In prepared remarks, Commissioner Anna Gomez stated, “I want to thank Commissioner Starks for his many years of public service. In addition to his time as a Commissioner, he served in leadership in the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau as well as the Department of Justice.”

“While he left his mark on many important proceedings, his commitment to public service and leadership on affordable connectivity and national security efforts made a significant impact on the FCC’s success. Equally as important to me, he has been a supportive friend and colleague, and I wish him great success in his next chapter.”

Meanwhile, Trump Commission nominee Olivia Trusty is awaiting a full vote after advancing through the Senate Commerce Committee. While she is expected to pass with ease, several Democratic senators warned they may withhold support on the Senate floor unless a corresponding Democratic nominee is also confirmed to maintain bipartisan balance.

Starks has not announced a next step but said a celebration of his time at the FCC will be held later.