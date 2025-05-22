iHeart Renews Its Cincinnati Trio For Bengals Radio Broadcasts

The Cincinnati Bengals and iHeartMedia Cincinnati have renewed their long-standing radio broadcast partnership through the 2028 NFL season, continuing the network’s three-station “triple-cast” featuring 700 WLW, 102.7 WEBN, and ESPN 1530 (WCKY-AM).

WEBN and WCKY serve as the dual flagship for all Bengals game broadcasts. 700 WLW will also carry games when scheduling does not conflict with Cincinnati Reds baseball coverage.

In addition to live game broadcasts, iHeartMedia Cincinnati will continue to produce and distribute weekly in-season Bengals programming, including Bengals Line, Bengals Game Plan, and Bengals Pep Rally. A weekly feature segment hosted by Bengals Team Reporter Marisa Contipelli will air on KISS 107.1, and the team’s training camp coverage will also be expanded under the new agreement.

Broadcasting duties for the 2025 season will again be handled by play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard and color analyst Dave Lapham, with Wayne Box Miller hosting pregame and postgame coverage.

Hoard is entering his 15th season as the Bengals’ radio voice. He also calls games for University of Cincinnati football and basketball and previously led the team’s preseason TV broadcasts. Lapham, a Bengals alum who played offensive line from 1974 to 1983, marks his 40th consecutive season as color commentator.

Miller, now in his eighth season with the Bengals Radio Network, is a Cincinnati media veteran whose experience spans radio, television, and print. A Morehead State University Hall of Fame inductee, he has previously served as sports director of WDBZ-AM, co-hosted on WLWT-TV, and contributed to The Cincinnati Herald and University of Cincinnati Athletics.

iHeartMedia Division President DJ Hodge remarked, “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals and bring fans every electrifying moment of NFL action. 700 WLW, 102.7 WEBN and ESPN 1530 are the epicenter of Bengals Nation, and we look forward to delivering top-tier coverage and being the trusted home for Bengals football for years to come.”

Bengals Chief Business Officer Brian Sells stated, “iHeartMedia Cincinnati has been a great partner for many years, and we are excited to continue this relationship. The strong station lineup provides a great platform to reach a large number of fans on gamedays and throughout the week.”