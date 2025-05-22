iHeart Tops Triton’s US April Podcast Ranker, BBC Makes Debut

Even with the BBC joining Triton Digital’s US Podcast Ranker, the top-performing networks remained unchanged from March to April, as iHeart, NPR, and Audacy continue to sit at the head of the pack for the Top Sales Networks.

The iHeart Audience Network recorded 74.1 million average weekly downloads and 19.9 million average weekly users. NPR held its position at #2 with 28 million downloads and 7.2 million users, while the Audacy Podcast Network remained in third with 15.2 million downloads and 5.6 million users.

For downloads, the top three podcasts were NPR News Now and Up First—both from NPR—followed by Stuff You Should Know from the iHeart Audience Network, which climbed into the #3 position. On the listener side, Shawn Ryan Show from Cumulus Podcast Network moved into the third spot, behind NPR News Now and Up First.

April brought several new entries to the charts, most notably the addition of BBC content to Triton’s U.S. Podcast Ranker. Global News Podcast and Newshour both debuted for downloads. Other new charting titles included Aware and Aggravated (Audioboom), Bone Valley (iHeart Audience Network), and Trained to Kill: The Dog Trainer, the Heiress and the Bodyguard (Audacy Podcast Network).

Listener-focused debuts included Welcome to Night Vale (Soundrise/PRX), Bulwark Takes (Audioboom), and others. Additional new entries for downloads included ok storytime (iHeart Audience Network) and Otherworld (Audacy Podcast Network).

Lastly, after a red-hot debut in March’s chart, VINCE (Cumulus Podcast Network) had a slight cooling, dropping seven spots in weekly average users and five spots in weekly average downloads after replacing Dan Bongino on Westwood One. The show remains in the top ten on each chart.

The Triton Podcast Ranker uses average weekly downloads and users, measured in accordance with version 2.2 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. The data is independently certified by the IAB Tech Lab and reflects verified audience figures across sales networks, publishers, and platforms.