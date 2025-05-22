CRS360 Offers On-Air Talent Tips Backed by Listener Data

Country Radio Seminar has released a new CRS360 episode, “A Face For Radio? A Difference For Your Listeners,” building on insights from February’s conference into how personality influences listener engagement in today’s media world.

Moderated by Country Radio veteran and programming consultant Clay Hunnicutt, the webinar digs into fresh research first tapped into at CRS 2025. Joining Hunnicutt are NuVoodoo Media President Carolyn Gilbert, NuVoodoo Media EVP/Research Analysis Leigh Jacobs, and iHeartCountry Brand Coordinator Gator Harrison.

Together, the panelists explore five strategic focus areas programmers and talent coaches can use to enhance on-air connection. These include a deeper understanding of what listeners actually value from radio hosts and how those traits can be consistently and effectively delivered.

CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “This CRS360 episode continues the important conversation we began at CRS 2025, taking the research one step further by showing how personality truly drives connection on Country radio. It’s a valuable extension of our findings and offers meaningful, actionable insights for programmers and talent alike.”

