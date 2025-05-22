Study: 91% of Drivers Rely on Local Radio for Breaking News

As dashboards become increasingly digital, a new wave of research from Audacy’s Connected Car Study underscores the importance of the legislative efforts to keep radio in vehicles, showing just how central radio still is for real-time, trusted information.

Spanning data through 2024, the study shows that among drivers surveyed, 91% rely on local radio for breaking weather news, narrowly outpacing mobile apps (90%) and well ahead of social media (83%). Similar margins apply for traffic (90%) and local news (89%), with radio maintaining a lead that reflects both its immediacy and the community trust it continues to earn.

Two-thirds of US drivers still listen to AM/FM stations while driving, the study finds, and 44% are now using audio apps to stream live radio in the car. That portability is increasingly important: among tech-savvy drivers open to new in-car AI features, 73% say continuing to listen to the radio between home and car is essential.

But access to that trusted service is increasingly being buried or removed altogether. According to Quu’s 2025 In-Vehicle Visuals Report, only 26% of new vehicles offer a dedicated radio button, a sharp drop from 36% the year before, even as Audacy finds three in four drivers preferring simple interfaces over elaborate screen features.

This shrinking visibility coincides with moves from manufacturers like Slate Auto, which plans to eliminate AM and FM radio entirely from its upcoming electric vehicle models. That decision, pitched as a cost-saving measure, has alarmed emergency preparedness advocates and broadcasters who warn that millions of Americans, especially in rural and disaster-prone regions, could lose access to a critical lifeline.

Meanwhile, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act continues to gain traction in Congress, with more than twenty US House members joining as cosponsors in May. The Senate version already holds a filibuster-proof majority, setting the stage for potential summer action.

Audacy Senior Director of Research and Insights Reggie Shah said the findings reaffirm the power of radio in a shifting media environment. “As tech-forward cars evolve, audio will become more personalized, predictive, and accessible. However, the value of local radio as a trusted source of information and entertainment remains constant. It’s still the bestie in the passenger seat.”