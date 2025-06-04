Iowa’s Ag Community Gets New Saturday Radio Show on WHO

iHeartMedia Des Moines’ NewsRadio 1040 WHO-AM is expanding its agricultural programming lineup with the debut of We Speak Farm Saturday, a Saturday morning show designed to serve Iowa’s farming community.

The new show features WHO-AM Farm Director Bob Quinn, co-Farm Director Duane Murley, The Big Show producer Nathan Fischer, and other contributors from the station’s farm department. We Speak Farm Saturday builds on the station’s weekday agriculture coverage with market recaps, USDA updates, and deep dives into topics ranging from agronomy and food systems to gardening, farmers markets, rodeos, and county fairs.

Quinn commented, “Our farm listeners are working early Saturday morning, just like every other weekday. So, we will provide the same solid farm information they are used to other days of the week. This will also allow us to provide a weekly market summary, recapping the week’s trade. We will also have programming for our weekend warriors, highlighting subjects like farmers’ markets and county fairs. It will be all about Iowa.”

WHO-AM Program Director Cole Bair noted, “We are always looking to deliver more for the hard-working farmers and all those involved in Iowa’s agriculture industry at WHO, so we’re proud to expand our Ag programming with the launch of We Speak Farm Saturday. When farmers and Ag industry workers get in the truck, tractor, or workplace on Saturday, it’s only right we’re there with them, too.”