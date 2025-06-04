Ferrari Simmons Shifts Into New Gear as APD at Atlanta’s Beat

iHeartMedia Atlanta has promoted on-air personality Ferrari Simmons to Assistant Program Director at 96.1 The Beat (WRDG). Simmons hosts Rari at 2 in Afternoon Drive with co-host YouKnowBT. He also co-hosts The Baller Alert Show podcast.

Ferrari is a familiar voice in Atlanta radio, with previous on-air roles at Audacy’s V-103 (WVEE) and Core Communications’ Streetz 94.5 (WWSZ-AM). In his expanded role, Simmons will assist in talent coaching and development, as well as oversee station imaging and production.

WIBT Program Director Vladimir Scott said, “Ferrari’s deep roots in the city, unmatched hustle, and passion for culture make him the perfect fit to help lead the Beat into its next era. From on-air personality to programming leadership, his journey is Atlanta-made and well-earned!”

iHeart Division Executive Vice President of Programming Jill Strada added, “Ferrari Simmons embodies the kind of talent and leadership we strive to nurture at iHeartMedia. His authenticity, relentless drive, and connection to Atlanta’s culture make him an essential force as we continue to evolve 96.1 The Beat. Watching his growth from an influential voice on the mic to a strategic leader behind the scenes has been inspiring. This promotion is not only well-deserved – it’s a win for Atlanta’s hip hop community.”

Simmons commented, “I’m excited to accept the role of Assistant Program Director for 96.1 The Beat! I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to grow within the iHeartRadio family and to keep doing what I love right here in the city that inspires me. Radio has always been my passion, and I’m proud to be part of a team that brings energy, creativity, and connection to Atlanta every day. Thank you to everyone who’s supported me on this journey — your encouragement means everything.”