Cumulus Buffalo Goes Big In Giving Day for Children’s Hospital

Cumulus Media Buffalo’s 103.3 The Edge (WEDG), Classic Hits 104.1 (WHTT), and 97 Rock (WGRF) raised more than half a million dollars for the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital during the second annual Giving Day for OCH on May 21.

The fundraising broadcast brought in $589,049 to support pediatric care and services for families across Western New York. The initiative exceeded last year’s total of $435,000. Donations will be used to support mental health services, family support programs, medical training, and advanced technologies at the nonprofit facility.

Oishei Children’s Hospital serves 60,000 patients annually across eight counties in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania and is the only standalone children’s hospital in New York State.

Cumulus Buffalo Market Manager Beth Coughlin said, “The collective effort between the Cumulus Media and Digital team and Oishei Children’s Hospital is unparalleled in its results. Sharing the stories of patient and family care and the magical staff that makes it all happen resonated with Western New Yorkers and moved them to action. We are honored to advance the mission of helping kids get back to being a kid!”

Oishei Children’s Hospital President Dr. Stephen Turkovich added, “Giving Day FOR Oishei Children’s Hospital is more than a fundraiser. It’s a powerful reminder that when we come together with a united purpose, we can transform lives, strengthen families, and secure a healthier future for every child who comes through our doors.”