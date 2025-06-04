Stephen A. Smith Returning to Daily Radio with New SiriusXM Deal

In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, sports broadcaster and author Stephen A. Smith announced that he has inked a multi-year agreement that will see the ESPN commentator return to SiriusXM with two new shows debuting this September.

The first show, airing weekdays on Mad Dog Sports Radio, will mark Smith’s return to daily sports talk. Smith will also launch a weekly non-sports program centered on current events, politics, entertainment, and social commentary. The channel for this second show has not yet been announced.

Both shows will allow for listener interaction and feature interviews with guests from across sports, politics, and media. As part of the agreement, Smith will also participate in multiple in-person events for SiriusXM subscribers.

Earlier this year, Smith agreed to a five-year contract with ESPN, which reportedly landed at north of $100 million. His SiriusXM sports show will premiere September 2, with the weekly pop culture and current events show debut to come later in the month.

“To say that I’m excited would be an understatement,” said Smith. “I’ve been on Mad Dog before, had the time of my life. So I’m loving the fact that I get to reunite with my guy, Mad Dog, on his turf. That, in itself, is a beautiful thing. But to then add a weekly show where I have a potent platform to discuss riveting subjects in the world of Pop Culture, Politics and Social Commentary…let’s just say it doesn’t get any better than that. September can’t come soon enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in radio…especially going back and forth with the callers. Can’t wait to get re-started. Buckle Up! I’m coming!”

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein added, “Stephen A. is a singular talent and one of the most influential voices in media today. While so many people know him for his unparalleled sports commentary, his interests extend far beyond the borders of sports and into the worlds of politics, news, entertainment and so much more. SiriusXM gives him the unfiltered creative freedom to delve into any topic and allows him to showcase his unique talents and perspectives.”