Cantwell Blasts Trump Clawback of Public Broadcasting Funds

US Senator Maria Cantwell is speaking out against the Trump Administration’s proposed rescission of $1.1 billion in previously approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, warning the move would jeopardize access to critical local media services.

Cantwell, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, issued a pointed response following the administration’s formal request to revoke the CPB’s full appropriation through 2027, funding that had already been approved by Congress in March as part of a stopgap budget deal.

“President Trump’s rescission package is another attempt to defund more than 1,500 local broadcasting stations across the country, including 13 in the State of Washington,” remarked Sen. Cantwell. “As a result, millions of Americans – particularly in rural communities – will be cut off from local newsrooms, lifesaving emergency alerts, and programs they love.”

The proposed rescission is part of a broader $9.4 billion package aimed at rolling back previously allocated federal spending. Cantwell framed the CPB clawback as both a legal overreach and a threat to public service broadcasting’s essential role in civic life.

“By clawing back our federal investment in non-partisan public broadcasting, the Trump Administration and Republicans are not only undermining laws on the books, but also the irreplaceable role public broadcasting plays in our communities,” Cantwell commented.

The Senator’s statement adds to growing opposition to the rescission from public media leaders and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, as legal challenges over related executive actions continue to unfold.

The rescission would require simple majorities in both chambers of Congress to take effect within 45 days; a timeline made more uncertain by bipartisan concern over additional cuts included in the package, such as reductions to global health initiatives.