2025 Radio Mercury Awards To Livestream Tonight from NYC

The top tier of radio and audio advertising is set to be awarded tonight at the 34th Radio Mercury Awards in New York City – and those who can’t be in SONY Hall this evening can still watch the event with a livestream through Hubbard Radio and the RAB.

The 107 finalists were announced in May, with entries representing ads for a range of sectors including quick-service restaurants, health care, travel, retail, telecommunications, and nonprofits. Finalists include agencies and broadcast groups like Arnold Worldwide, Murder Hornet, iHeartMedia Studio55, and Zimmer Communications.

The 2025 awards introduced several new categories to reflect the expanding scope of audio, including “Single Spot Airing on a Podcast,” “Single Streaming Spot,” and “Use of Directing in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot.” This year’s judging panel is led by Highdive Advertising Co-Founder and Co-Chief Creative Officer Chad Broude, with support from a slate of award-winning creatives recognized by the industry’s top honors.

Additionally, Verizon will be honored during the ceremony as the 2025 Radio Mercury Awards Marketer of the Year. The company was selected for its continued investment in radio through multicultural outreach, sports partnerships, and event-focused campaigns.

The free livestream starts at 7p ET on both the Radio Mercury Awards and RAB websites. The full event program will also be posted online for audiences to follow along.