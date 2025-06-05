Women to Watch: Shannone Dunlap, Black Diamond Broadcasting

Shannone Dunlap is the EVP and GM of Black Diamond Broadcasting, overseeing its Michigan-based radio properties and digital division. A radio veteran of over three decades, she has held leadership roles at Alpha Media Saginaw, Digity LLC, NextMedia Group, and Cumulus Media. Dunlap is also Chairperson of the Michigan Association of Broadcasting’s board of directors.

Radio Ink: What motivated you to enter the radio industry?

Dunlap: I was drafted or recruited into the radio industry from a community newspaper in 1994, before newspapers went downhill. I’d gone to school for commercial graphic design and quickly learned that the creative people didn’t make money in the newspaper industry.

I said, “I want to go into sales.” I went to the sales manager and moved into the sales department, and told him that I would take a territory that wasn’t known to be very economically fruitful, and I would beat one of the top territories in the company. I did so in nine months. That accelerated my name in the marketplace.

Then a radio sales manager tapped into me, and I said, “ I love music and I love what radio does.” My ultimate goal was to be at an advertising agency and continue working through all the media so that I could really work with businesses on marketing and creative strategies.

And since 1994, I’ve been in radio, and I love radio.

Radio Ink: What are some of the biggest challenges that you’ve faced, and how did you meet or overcome them?

Dunlap: There have been so many over the 30-plus years. I currently serve as the Chairperson of the Board for the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. So, I tend to speak a bit broader than just in the world of the broadcaster I’m working for.

One of the challenges is that creativity in a vacuum never serves anyone: Neither the client nor the company. And I find that because everybody is running so fast and doing so many different jobs, a lot of times we don’t take time to pause and have those cross-departmental, cross-human-nature conversations that really are where the magic comes together.

A lot of times, one of the biggest challenges is that what sits in front of me right now might be my priority, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s not going to help accomplish the goal of everybody who needs to be considered.

Recruitment has also been a challenge, but I would add that while recruitment is a priority for the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, the bigger priority is that I don’t think that local communities realize the gems they have in local broadcasters. We are great storytellers for businesses and getting audiences engaged in what they’re trying to sell, but we don’t do a very good job for ourselves in reminding the communities we serve of what we bring to the table. I don’t think local communities remember or know how to use us in today’s generation.

It’s different from the days when press releases came out frequently and there was actually somebody in the office to write them. We don’t do a good enough job communicating our strengths, what we mean to a community, and how vanilla the world would be without local broadcasters.

Radio Ink: There are people that I talk to, business people, activists, event promoters, and I have to tell them how to interact with local radio stations because they just don’t know.

Dunlap: I was fortunate enough to be in a leadership class in Traverse City last year and work with 40 other business leaders in the community, and I’m like, “Why didn’t you ever call the radio station, see the morning show about having you on as an interview? Why didn’t you talk to a sales rep about getting involved and helping you put that event on? Why don’t you talk to me, and how we can help raise funds?

They say, “Never thought about it!” I’m like, “Why?”

So, in today’s world, that’s probably the biggest challenge: telling my salespeople that we are the original influencers: TikTok, YouTube, and all that stuff. We were there way before them, and we didn’t sit on our heels like the newspaper did and wait for technology to bulldoze us over. We jumped on the wave and did it with them. Our websites, our socials, everything that we do is an extension of our brand. We are riding the wave, not being drowned by the wave.

Radio Ink: What role do the stations do your stations play in their respective communities?

Dunlap: One-hundred-percent information: Entertainment is why people come to us, but information is our responsibility to the local community. There’s also transparency. I have a 17-year-old, and she’ll say something, and I’ll say, “Oh, who owns that app? Where’s the money coming from to fund that?” She’ll say she doesn’t know, and I’ll ask, “Don’t you think you should know? What’s in it for them? Why would they build an app for you to be able to do X, Y, and Z? If they’re not getting something out of it, I promise you they’re getting something out of it.”

Radio Ink: What advice would you offer to young women interested in pursuing careers in radio?

Dunlap: One of the philosophies I’ve had my entire career is that nobody can tell me that I can’t do something. I don’t care what your gender is, what your nationality is, what your creed is; none of that matters. It’s what you believe you can do. And when you do it, and you do it well. It is recognized and an opportunity for you to take on the roles you want. And if it’s not with your current situation, find one that appreciates you.

Radio Ink: Because they’re out there.

Dunlap: Yep, they are.

Radio Ink: What is one misconception about women in radio that you would like to see change?

Dunlap: That’s a hard one. I don’t know that I’ve ever encountered something that has set me back on my heels to say that I’m stuck in this silo of being sales only. I will tell you I’m not “the mother,” and I tell the guys this all the time: I am not here to clean up your promotions department. I’m not here to fold t-shirts for you. I’m not here to empty out your vehicles and pick up your trash. I think that there are still situations where we’re the caretakers, because that’s the role we hold most of the time at home, which also translates into the offices, where it’s everybody else’s stuff we have to take care of as well as our own. And that’s a lot.

Radio Ink: What are your short and long-term goals right now?

Dunlap: Before coming to Black Diamond seven years ago, I was the general manager for Alpha Media Stations in Saginaw. So, I’ve been in this role before. I just took a bit of a backseat to come into this company with an owner-operator versus a corporate scenario.

So, I would say a short-term goal is for me to really tap into the individual strengths of my team and bring them to the forefront so that we are unique.

I don’t want to slam consultants because we do use consultants. We do have advisors on the programming side, and we use similar tools on the sales side. But I think sometimes that having Consultant X tell us what we should do on this station is an easy fix. My more immediate goal is to tap into the years of experience and the individual ideas we have on our teams and build from those.

Long term, I would like to see our stations be recognized and integrated more into the communities and the audiences that we serve.