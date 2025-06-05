Optimism Gap Widens Between Christian and Secular Radio Talent

Is radio still a dream job? The answer may vary depending on who you ask. According to new research from Jacobs Media, one subsector in particular is far more likely to recommend the career, feel valued by their employers, and express long-term satisfaction.

From job happiness to employer loyalty, the divide between Christian music radio hosts and their secular brethren is wider than ever, as shared by Fred Jacobs in the CMB On-Air Pulse report. The results offer a contrast to the AQ6 study of secular broadcast personalities, released last August.

One of the most striking gaps appears in responses to whether talent would recommend a career in radio to high school students. Among Christian music radio air talent, 49% agreed or strongly agreed with the statement, compared to just 18% of those in secular radio. The AQ6 data shows a staggering 32% of secular talent strongly disagree, versus just 10% in Christian radio.

The outlook for employers is similarly divergent. Christian radio stations scored a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 49 when employees were asked if they would recommend their station as a place to work, substantially higher than the NPS of -3 among secular stations. When asked about their overall company or organization, Christian radio employees again reported an NPS of 43, compared to -11 in AQ6.

Job satisfaction also favors Christian radio. While 54% of Christian radio talent reported having worked in secular radio, 84% of them say they’re happier in Christian broadcasting. Just 3% said they were happier working in secular radio, with 9% seeing no difference.

Despite this overall optimism, 47% of Christian music air talent still report feeling that radio talent is taken for granted. However, this is a marked improvement over the 83% of secular radio personalities who feel the same way. In the AQ6 data, 49% of commercial radio talent strongly agreed with the sentiment, “talent in broadcast radio is taken for granted,” versus just 13% of Christian music hosts.

Jacobs will reveal the full results of the CMB On Air Pulse survey in a webinar on Wednesday, August 13 at 1p ET. Registration is open.