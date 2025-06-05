How Hispanic Radio Leaders Are Meeting 2025’s Toughest Tests

Behind every strong team is a stronger leader. For the finalists of the 2025 Medallas de Cortez Awards, that leadership comes with real-world challenges: from retaining ambitious sellers to supporting immigrant audiences facing fear and uncertainty.

In exclusive interviews with Radio Ink Magazine, this year’s Medallas Sales Manager of the Year and Market/General Manager of the Year finalists share how they’re building and maintaining teams, empowering local voices, and redefining what it means to lead – in Hispanic radio and beyond.

We asked Sales Manager of the Year finalists: What is the biggest challenge to retaining and growing sales professionals for your organization?

“The biggest challenge to retaining and growing sales professionals is creating a culture that balances accountability with genuine motivation and long-term career development. Today’s sellers crave more than just commissions.”

“They want to feel valued, supported, and part of something that’s evolving. The media landscape is rapidly changing, and with that comes pressure to constantly adapt. The key is equipping salespeople not just with the right tools and training, but with a sense of purpose, clear paths of growth, and leadership that actively invests in their success. Retention and growth happen when people believe their future is being built where they are.”

Radio Ink Magazine asked our Market Manager/General Manager of the Year finalists, Have recent immigration policies impacted your station and its service to listeners and advertisers, and if so, in what way?

“Recent immigration policies have slowed our advertising campaigns, events, and, quite frankly, scared our listeners. Our local college reported that last fall their enrollment was at an all-time high, due to our advertising campaigns. Within a week of the new immigration policies being introduced, that number had dropped by half. The college chose to take the semester to analyse their budget. Our local health clinics that cater to undocumented patients have decided to pause their advertising due to low appointments, high cancellations, and an increase in ‘no shows.’ The sponsorship packages of our annual concert fell drastically due to fear of immigration raids. Our listeners are afraid of what they can and can’t participate in due to fear. Many listeners took their kids out of school due to growing concerns that immigration would go to schools. The recent immigration policies have had a negative impact on our radio stations.”

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there. There’s also confusion and fear. To help our listeners deal with all of this, we’ve provided valuable information by inviting immigration attorneys to talk about the subject. Listeners appreciate the free, up-to-the-minute, local information we’re providing for them.”

