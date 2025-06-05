Radio Ads Top TV & Social for Swaying Back-to-School Shoppers

With more than half of households beginning their back-to-school shopping next month and overall spending expected to reach $85 billion in 2025, audio is emerging as the most effective medium for influencing parents’ purchasing decisions early.

According to research shared by Audacy, traditional radio and podcast ads are outperforming other media platforms. Nielsen Scarborough Research from the 2024 back-to-school season showed parents were more likely to take action after hearing an ad on a podcast (index 163) or on the radio (141) than through ads on social media (132), email, TV (107), or streaming services like Spotify.

This comes as the window to influence back-to-school decisions is shifting earlier. Audacy says fifty-five percent of parents now begin their shopping in July, with sources like Deloitte putting that number even higher in previous years. 37% of those purchases will happen online. That means early awareness and long-form recall – areas where audio excels – are essential for brands trying to make it into the cart.

Parents are also spending more this season, and they’re doing so with their kids’ input. Audio listeners are 25% more likely to spend extra on items their children want, highlighting how radio can influence not just parents, but also the kids who help guide the purchasing process. The biggest areas of spending? Tablets, kids’ clothing, and sports apparel – all categories where audio listeners significantly over-index.

What’s more, the convenience factor matters. Parents tuning into radio are looking for frictionless experiences. Retail curbside pickup, grocery pickup, and online medical appointments all rank higher among audio audiences than average consumers, showing a clear alignment between audio messaging and action.

The opportunity for radio programmers and sellers lies in aligning content with the diverse needs of parents. Pop, hip-hop, R&B, sports, and hot AC dominate listening habits for parents with preschoolers and teens. Podcasts in the education, business, and wellness spaces also show strong appeal.

With so much on the line for retailers, radio operators should be stressing early campaign starts, dialing in audience segments by daypart and demo, and crafting messages that meet parents where they are.